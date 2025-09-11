Tragedy Strikes Daycare: SUV Crash Claims Child's Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on Wednesday when an SUV crashed into a daycare, resulting in the death of a 1 1/2-year-old boy. Six other children, aged 18 months to 3 years, sustained injuries with one remaining in critical condition.

York Regional Police, who described the scene as chaotic, reported that three daycare staff members were also hurt. The male driver in his 70s was apprehended on-site, but authorities do not suspect intentional harm.

At the time of the crash, the daycare was housing 96 children across multiple rooms, adding to parental anxiety as they were notified of the incident. The shattered window and scattered children's furniture bore witness to the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)