Railway Revolution: Mizoram's Blue Mountains Linked to Kolkata's Metro Hustle

A new railway line connecting Mizoram's Sairang with Kolkata promises to boost tourism and economic growth in the northeast. Set to be inaugurated by India's PM, the railway line will connect Aizawl to the national railway network, overcoming challenging terrain and promoting regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant milestone will soon be achieved as Mizoram's picturesque land of blue mountains gets its first railway link to West Bengal's bustling capital, Kolkata. This development aims to bolster tourism and stimulate socio-economic growth in the northeastern region.

The launch features an express service operated thrice a week, bridging the gap between Sairang and Kolkata. Announcing a dual benefit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Bairabi-Sairang line, enhancing connectivity to Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, which has long evaded the railway map due to its hard-to-navigate terrain.

The 51.38 km railway line, traversing through tunnels and bridges adorned with local Mizo artwork, not only promises easier travel but also represents a stride toward regional prosperity. This connection is envisioned to open up travel, trade, and tourist avenues, significantly benefiting Mizoram and its neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

