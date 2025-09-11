Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain to Lash Andhra Pradesh: IMD Forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 11 to 15. The forecast includes strong winds, with speeds reaching 50 kmph. An upper-air cyclonic circulation influences these weather changes, prompting alerts in specific regions.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating forthcoming heavy rain and thunderstorms in regions of Andhra Pradesh from September 11 to September 15. These meteorological changes will likely include bouts of lightning as well.
Specific warnings have been issued for isolated areas over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. The IMD anticipates strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in certain areas of SCAP on September 11, 12, and 13. These forecasts are expected to persist through September 15.
An official release from the IMD attributes these weather conditions to an upper air cyclonic circulation currently positioned over South Odisha and adjoining north Coastal Andhra Pradesh. This weather system is tilting southwards to a height of 4.5 km above mean sea level.
ALSO READ
Successful Evacuation of Telugu People from Nepal by Andhra Pradesh Government
Crisis Response: Andhra Pradesh Aids Stranded Telugu Citizens in Nepal
IMD Warns of Heavy Rains in Odisha Amid Cyclonic Circulation
Andhra Pradesh Mobilizes to Rescue Stranded Telugu Citizens in Nepal
Andhra Pradesh's Investment Boom: Naidu's Super Six Success