Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain to Lash Andhra Pradesh: IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating forthcoming heavy rain and thunderstorms in regions of Andhra Pradesh from September 11 to September 15. These meteorological changes will likely include bouts of lightning as well.

Specific warnings have been issued for isolated areas over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. The IMD anticipates strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in certain areas of SCAP on September 11, 12, and 13. These forecasts are expected to persist through September 15.

An official release from the IMD attributes these weather conditions to an upper air cyclonic circulation currently positioned over South Odisha and adjoining north Coastal Andhra Pradesh. This weather system is tilting southwards to a height of 4.5 km above mean sea level.