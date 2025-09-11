Left Menu

Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain to Lash Andhra Pradesh: IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 11 to 15. The forecast includes strong winds, with speeds reaching 50 kmph. An upper-air cyclonic circulation influences these weather changes, prompting alerts in specific regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:27 IST
Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain to Lash Andhra Pradesh: IMD Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating forthcoming heavy rain and thunderstorms in regions of Andhra Pradesh from September 11 to September 15. These meteorological changes will likely include bouts of lightning as well.

Specific warnings have been issued for isolated areas over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. The IMD anticipates strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in certain areas of SCAP on September 11, 12, and 13. These forecasts are expected to persist through September 15.

An official release from the IMD attributes these weather conditions to an upper air cyclonic circulation currently positioned over South Odisha and adjoining north Coastal Andhra Pradesh. This weather system is tilting southwards to a height of 4.5 km above mean sea level.

TRENDING

1
Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

 Global
2
UK Prime Minister Starmer has fired Britain's ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, over links with Epstein, reports AP.

UK Prime Minister Starmer has fired Britain's ambassador to the US, Peter Ma...

 Global
3
Mandelson Dismissed: UK Ambassador's Epstein Connection

Mandelson Dismissed: UK Ambassador's Epstein Connection

 Global
4
Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS

Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025