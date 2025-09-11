Mizoram Aglow: PM Modi's Transformative Visit

Heightened security measures are in place across Mizoram as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the state on Saturday. The inauguration of a new railway line and the initiation of three train services are central to this visit, according to a senior police officer.

Mizoram's Inspector General of Police, H Ramthlengliana, informed PTI that state police units have been put on alert. To bolster security in the capital, Aizawl, two companies each of the Border Security Force and the Central Reserve Police Force are to be deployed.

Roadside vendors have been instructed to close, and traffic restrictions have been set from Thuampui to Edenthar to ensure a smooth passage for the Prime Minister's escort. Modi is expected to inaugurate new educational institutions and travel to Manipur post-event.