Mizoram Aglow: PM Modi's Transformative Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mizoram has prompted heightened security and traffic regulations in Aizawl. Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line and flag off three train services connecting Aizawl to major cities. Various infrastructure projects will also be inaugurated, enhancing connectivity and development in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:19 IST
Heightened security measures are in place across Mizoram as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the state on Saturday. The inauguration of a new railway line and the initiation of three train services are central to this visit, according to a senior police officer.

Mizoram's Inspector General of Police, H Ramthlengliana, informed PTI that state police units have been put on alert. To bolster security in the capital, Aizawl, two companies each of the Border Security Force and the Central Reserve Police Force are to be deployed.

Roadside vendors have been instructed to close, and traffic restrictions have been set from Thuampui to Edenthar to ensure a smooth passage for the Prime Minister's escort. Modi is expected to inaugurate new educational institutions and travel to Manipur post-event.

