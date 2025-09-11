Haryana's Bold Move: Transforming Waste into Energy
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a meeting to boost the state's cleanliness campaign, focusing on modernizing waste management and public involvement. Plans for waste-to-energy plants in key districts aim to convert waste into electricity, enhancing sanitation and promoting sustainable energy.
In a decisive move towards transforming sanitation, Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, held a high-profile meeting to assess the state's cleanliness initiatives. The focus was on advancing sanitation in both urban and rural areas and innovating the solid waste management system.
At the core of the discussions was the development of waste-to-energy plants in Faridabad, Manesar, and Gurugram. These plants, expected to be operational within two years, aim to turn daily waste into electricity, supplementing the state's energy needs and reducing dependency on coal and petroleum.
Public awareness campaigns and improved waste segregation were emphasized as vital components of the Haryana Shehar Swachhata Abhiyan-2025, aligning sanitation efforts with social responsibility. The initiative calls for comprehensive waste management and environmental cleanliness, involving every citizen in making Haryana a cleaner state.
