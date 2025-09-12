Tragedy Strikes as Boats Capsize in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

In a dire turn of events, at least 10 flood victims, including children, lost their lives in Punjab, Pakistan, as three rescue boats capsized during evacuation efforts, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 reported that the accident occurred near Multan and Bahawalnagar, where floodwaters have devastated hundreds of villages in south Punjab.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari reported that since the flooding began on August 23, 78 fatalities have occurred, with the death toll now reaching 88 due to this recent tragedy. Meanwhile, more than 16,000 individuals have been rescued.

