Tragedy Strikes as Boats Capsize in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

At least 10 people, including children, died when three boats capsized during a rescue operation in Pakistan's Punjab province. The floods, which began in August, have claimed 88 lives and displaced 4.2 million people. Over 16,000 individuals have been rescued from affected areas in southern Punjab.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dire turn of events, at least 10 flood victims, including children, lost their lives in Punjab, Pakistan, as three rescue boats capsized during evacuation efforts, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 reported that the accident occurred near Multan and Bahawalnagar, where floodwaters have devastated hundreds of villages in south Punjab.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari reported that since the flooding began on August 23, 78 fatalities have occurred, with the death toll now reaching 88 due to this recent tragedy. Meanwhile, more than 16,000 individuals have been rescued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

