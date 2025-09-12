Left Menu

India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced India's imminent ascent as the second-largest country in metro rail connectivity, surpassing the US. Speaking at Kerala's Urban Conclave, he highlighted urban development plans, including a rise in urbanization, e-mobility integration, and the push for a cohesive government approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:09 IST
In a significant announcement, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar revealed on Friday that India is on track to overtake the United States, becoming the second-largest nation in metro rail connectivity. He was addressing the inaugural session of the Urban Conclave, organized by Kerala's Local Self-Government Department.

Presently, India's metro services span 1,065 kilometers across 24 cities. With five additional projects in the pipeline, adding a substantial 955 kilometers, Khattar stated that the country would soon surpass the US's 1,400 kilometers of metro network. He also discussed the sharp rise in India's urbanization rate and substantial investments in e-mobility.

Furthermore, Khattar emphasized the importance of local governments integrating digital technology and not solely relying on central government revenue. He urged for collaborative efforts across all government levels for urban success, highlighting Kerala's rapid urbanization and commitment to urban development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

