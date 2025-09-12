Amaravati's Transformation: Infrastructure to Knowledge Hub by 2028
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu assures Amaravati's infrastructure projects, worth Rs 50,000 crore, will be completed within three years. Aiming for a 2028 readiness, the city is expected to become a knowledge hub. Naidu also promised the completion of the Polavaram Project by 2027.
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated on Friday that Amaravati's major infrastructure projects, valued at Rs 50,000 crore, will be completed within three years. Naidu expressed optimism that the city's infrastructure would be ready by 2028.
At a recent conclave, Naidu shared his vision for Amaravati as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate and dedicate the city to the nation once the projects are completed.
Naidu projected that upon completion, Amaravati would attract significant private sector investments, boosting the establishment of educational and knowledge-based institutions. He also confidently predicted that the Polavaram Project would be finalized by 2027.
