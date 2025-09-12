Historic Mumbai Bridge Set for Demolition and Reconstruction

A vital east-west conduit in Mumbai, the century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge, will shut to vehicular traffic starting Friday midnight, marking the onset of its long-anticipated demolition and reconstruction phase.

This historic British-era bridge, an essential link between Parel and Prabhadevi, paves the way for the forthcoming Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project spearheaded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

In a bid to alleviate potential traffic snarls, especially around Dadar and Lower Parel, authorities have crafted an elaborate traffic management plan to ensure smooth vehicle flow during and post-closure. Ultimately, this initiative promises a modern double-decker structure to enhance connectivity across Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)