Historic Mumbai Bridge Set for Demolition and Reconstruction

The over 100-year-old Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai, a crucial east-west connector, will close from Friday midnight for demolition and reconstruction. Part of the Sewri-Worli project, the new double-decker bridge aims to improve traffic flow. A traffic management plan is in place to mitigate disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:58 IST
A vital east-west conduit in Mumbai, the century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge, will shut to vehicular traffic starting Friday midnight, marking the onset of its long-anticipated demolition and reconstruction phase.

This historic British-era bridge, an essential link between Parel and Prabhadevi, paves the way for the forthcoming Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project spearheaded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

In a bid to alleviate potential traffic snarls, especially around Dadar and Lower Parel, authorities have crafted an elaborate traffic management plan to ensure smooth vehicle flow during and post-closure. Ultimately, this initiative promises a modern double-decker structure to enhance connectivity across Mumbai.

