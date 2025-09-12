Amaravati's Ambitious Future: Vision 2047 and Beyond

In a bold declaration, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the NDA government, led by Narendra Modi, would secure a fourth consecutive term in power by 2029, citing its necessity for India's foreseeable future.

The Chief Minister outlined ambitious plans for Amaravati's transformation, expecting infrastructure projects worth Rs 50,000 crore to conclude by 2028, alongside proposals to attract prestigious universities like Tokyo and Stanford to the greenfield capital.

Naidu also projected impressive economic milestones for Andhra Pradesh under the 'SwarnaAndhra – 2047' vision and anticipated India's emergence as the world's leading economy by 2038, attributing this trajectory to the Telugu community's pivotal contributions.

