Left Menu

Amaravati's Ambitious Future: Vision 2047 and Beyond

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the significance of the NDA government's continued leadership under Narendra Modi while outlining ambitious plans for Amaravati's development. Naidu highlighted infrastructure projects and educational institutions, projecting significant economic growth by 2029 and envisioning India's global economic prominence by 2038.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:15 IST
Amaravati's Ambitious Future: Vision 2047 and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold declaration, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the NDA government, led by Narendra Modi, would secure a fourth consecutive term in power by 2029, citing its necessity for India's foreseeable future.

The Chief Minister outlined ambitious plans for Amaravati's transformation, expecting infrastructure projects worth Rs 50,000 crore to conclude by 2028, alongside proposals to attract prestigious universities like Tokyo and Stanford to the greenfield capital.

Naidu also projected impressive economic milestones for Andhra Pradesh under the 'SwarnaAndhra – 2047' vision and anticipated India's emergence as the world's leading economy by 2038, attributing this trajectory to the Telugu community's pivotal contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Woman Village Head Arrested with Arms Cache in Bihar

Woman Village Head Arrested with Arms Cache in Bihar

 India
2
Eviction Turmoil in al-Somaria: A Legacy of the Assad Dynasty

Eviction Turmoil in al-Somaria: A Legacy of the Assad Dynasty

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise as YSRCP Condemns Attack in Krishna District

Political Tensions Rise as YSRCP Condemns Attack in Krishna District

 India
4
Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025