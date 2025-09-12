Delhi Zoo Successfully Controlling Avian Flu Spread

The Delhi Zoo has effectively managed to halt any new fatalities linked to avian influenza among its water and migratory birds over the past six days.

An aged rose-ringed parakeet was discovered dead, and its samples were dispatched for testing, as relayed by the National Zoological Park.

Samples from different bird areas were also sent for extensive analysis. Zoo officials have ensured enhanced sanitation and security protocols to guard the health of all creatures and zoo personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)