Delhi Zoo Successfully Controlling Avian Flu Spread
The Delhi Zoo has reported no recent bird deaths from avian influenza in the last six days, apart from one rose-ringed parakeet. Samples have been sent for testing, and precautionary measures are actively in place to protect animals, zoo staff, and visitors from the spread of the virus.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:19 IST
The Delhi Zoo has effectively managed to halt any new fatalities linked to avian influenza among its water and migratory birds over the past six days.
An aged rose-ringed parakeet was discovered dead, and its samples were dispatched for testing, as relayed by the National Zoological Park.
Samples from different bird areas were also sent for extensive analysis. Zoo officials have ensured enhanced sanitation and security protocols to guard the health of all creatures and zoo personnel.
