Century-Old Elphinstone ROB Bows Out for Modern Connectivity
The demolition of the historic Elphinstone Road Over Bridge in Mumbai has commenced to make way for a modern, double-decker structure. This is part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project aimed at improving city connectivity. Alternative traffic plans are in place to manage disruptions.
- Country:
- India
The more-than-century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge in Mumbai, a vital geographic connector for the city's east-west traffic, saw the start of its demolition on Friday evening.
The historical bridge, originally built during the British era to connect the Parel and Prabhadevi areas, was closed following a notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police. An alternative traffic plan has been deployed to offset disruptions.
This demolition, a facet of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project, makes way for a modern structure designed to enhance connectivity and relieve congestion across the metropolis.
ALSO READ
New Bus Route Over Khajuri Flyover Eases Delhi Traffic
Prime Minister Modi Set to Transform Mizoram's Connectivity Landscape
Navigating Turbulence: Stress Management and Safety Reforms for Air Traffic Controllers
Mystery Surrounds Missing Traffic Constable in Bhubaneswar
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development