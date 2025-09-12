Century-Old Elphinstone ROB Bows Out for Modern Connectivity

The more-than-century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge in Mumbai, a vital geographic connector for the city's east-west traffic, saw the start of its demolition on Friday evening.

The historical bridge, originally built during the British era to connect the Parel and Prabhadevi areas, was closed following a notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police. An alternative traffic plan has been deployed to offset disruptions.

This demolition, a facet of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project, makes way for a modern structure designed to enhance connectivity and relieve congestion across the metropolis.