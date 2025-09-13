Earthquake Rocks Kamchatka: No Tsunami Threat

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii.

While initial reports suggested a potential tsunami threat following the earthquake, the center later confirmed there was no danger of a tsunami. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake at a depth of 39.5 kilometers, whereas the German Research Centre for Geosciences listed its magnitude at 7.1 with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Japan, situated southwest of the Kamchatka Peninsula, also confirmed no tsunami warning was issued, as noted by NHK television and the Japan Meteorological Agency. The global community continues to monitor the situation closely as further information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)