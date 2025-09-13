Left Menu

Earthquake Rocks Kamchatka: No Tsunami Threat

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia's Kamchatka region's east coast. Initially, there was a tsunami threat, but the U.S. National Weather Service quickly dismissed it. The quake's depth was recorded differently by various agencies. Japan did not issue a tsunami warning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 10:43 IST
Earthquake Rocks Kamchatka: No Tsunami Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii.

While initial reports suggested a potential tsunami threat following the earthquake, the center later confirmed there was no danger of a tsunami. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake at a depth of 39.5 kilometers, whereas the German Research Centre for Geosciences listed its magnitude at 7.1 with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Japan, situated southwest of the Kamchatka Peninsula, also confirmed no tsunami warning was issued, as noted by NHK television and the Japan Meteorological Agency. The global community continues to monitor the situation closely as further information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian REITs: A Promising Investment Opportunity

Indian REITs: A Promising Investment Opportunity

 Singapore
2
New GST rates to make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper; vehicles see price reduction: Modi.

New GST rates to make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper; vehicles s...

 India
3
India's economy grew by 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26, fastest among major economies: Modi in Mizoram.

India's economy grew by 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26, fastest among major economies: Mo...

 India
4
During Op Sindoor, our soldiers taught lesson to those sponsoring terror; 'Made in India' weapons played major role: PM.

During Op Sindoor, our soldiers taught lesson to those sponsoring terror; 'M...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025