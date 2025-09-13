Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Mizoram's Connectivity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched infrastructure projects in Mizoram worth Rs 9,000 crore, including inaugurating the Bairabi-Sairang railway line. The projects aim to enhance rail, road, energy, and sports facilities in the state, improving connectivity and boosting economic integration under the 'Act East' policy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated infrastructure projects totaling Rs 9,000 crore in Mizoram on Saturday, a move aimed at transforming the connectivity landscape of the northeastern state. Central to these projects is the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which now links Mizoram fully with India's railway network.
During his visit, Modi launched the first Rajdhani Express train service between Aizawl and Delhi. The commitment to world-class infrastructure continues with roads, energy, and sports projects designed to enhance regional accessibility and stimulate economic growth in line with the 'Act East' policy.
The multifaceted projects include a strategic 51.38-km rail line with 45 tunnels, foundation stones for roads, and other transport improvements, all integral to reducing travel times, boosting tourism, and expanding opportunities in this landlocked region.
