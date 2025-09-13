Left Menu

Modi Launches Northeast's Growth Engine with Huge Development Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced major development projects worth Rs 9,000 crore in Mizoram and highlighted the region's transformation from vote bank politics to a growth driver for India. Initiatives include infrastructural projects, educational advancements, and enhanced connectivity, aiming to integrate the Northeast fully into India's economic and cultural framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:14 IST
Modi Launches Northeast's Growth Engine with Huge Development Push
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the evolution of the northeastern region into a significant growth engine for India, attributing the transformation to the efforts of the BJP-led government. Speaking virtually from Lengpui Airport in Mizoram, Modi unveiled projects totaling Rs 9,000 crore.

Despite adverse weather conditions preventing his physical attendance at the scheduled venue, Modi flagged off the Rajdhani Express from Aizawl to Delhi. He also launched various initiatives to boost rail, highways, energy, and sports infrastructure, positioning Mizoram as a key player in the country's 'Act East' policy.

Modi underscored the impact of enhanced connectivity on education, culture, and economy in the Northeast, and announced additional projects including new roads, the Chhimtuipui River Bridge, and an LPG bottling plant. He also mentioned tax reforms making everyday essentials more affordable, showcasing broader efforts to integrate the region into national progress.

TRENDING

1
Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

 United Kingdom
2
Transformative Railway Connectivity Bridges Mizoram to India's Heartland

Transformative Railway Connectivity Bridges Mizoram to India's Heartland

 India
3
Rising Threat: The Disturbing Surge of Swatting Calls on US Campuses

Rising Threat: The Disturbing Surge of Swatting Calls on US Campuses

 United States
4
Political Turmoil: Allegations Shake CPI(M) Leadership

Political Turmoil: Allegations Shake CPI(M) Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025