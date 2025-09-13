Modi Launches Northeast's Growth Engine with Huge Development Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the evolution of the northeastern region into a significant growth engine for India, attributing the transformation to the efforts of the BJP-led government. Speaking virtually from Lengpui Airport in Mizoram, Modi unveiled projects totaling Rs 9,000 crore.

Despite adverse weather conditions preventing his physical attendance at the scheduled venue, Modi flagged off the Rajdhani Express from Aizawl to Delhi. He also launched various initiatives to boost rail, highways, energy, and sports infrastructure, positioning Mizoram as a key player in the country's 'Act East' policy.

Modi underscored the impact of enhanced connectivity on education, culture, and economy in the Northeast, and announced additional projects including new roads, the Chhimtuipui River Bridge, and an LPG bottling plant. He also mentioned tax reforms making everyday essentials more affordable, showcasing broader efforts to integrate the region into national progress.