Tragic End for Delivery Agent: Speeding Truck Claims Young Life
Vikas, a Zomato food delivery agent, was killed by a speeding truck in a road accident near Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road. The truck driver fled, abandoning the vehicle. Police are searching for the driver, having filed an FIR. Vikas's family has been notified of the tragedy.
- Country:
- India
A young food delivery agent, 20-year-old Vikas, met a tragic end when he was struck by a speeding truck near the Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram. This unfortunate incident happened late Friday night as he was making a U-turn near Vatika Chowk.
The driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving Vikas crushed under the front tire of the truck. The vehicle has since been seized, and local authorities have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver.
The police have informed Vikas's family, and efforts are underway to locate the suspect. The tragic incident has raised concerns about road safety in the area, with residents urging for stricter traffic regulations.