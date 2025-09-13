Tragic End for Delivery Agent: Speeding Truck Claims Young Life

A young food delivery agent, 20-year-old Vikas, met a tragic end when he was struck by a speeding truck near the Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram. This unfortunate incident happened late Friday night as he was making a U-turn near Vatika Chowk.

The driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving Vikas crushed under the front tire of the truck. The vehicle has since been seized, and local authorities have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver.

The police have informed Vikas's family, and efforts are underway to locate the suspect. The tragic incident has raised concerns about road safety in the area, with residents urging for stricter traffic regulations.