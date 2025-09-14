Left Menu

NASA's Perseverance Rover Unveils Martian Mysteries

NASA's Perseverance rover has discovered potential signs of ancient microbial life in Martian rocks, collected from Jezero Crater. Meanwhile, aerospace giants Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are progressing on a 10 billion-euro joint venture to enhance satellite manufacturing competitiveness against major rivals like China's enterprises and Elon Musk's Starlink.

Updated: 14-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 02:30 IST
NASA's Perseverance Rover Unveils Martian Mysteries
NASA's Perseverance rover has made a groundbreaking discovery that could unveil the presence of ancient microbial life on Mars. The rover collected samples from Jezero Crater, revealing potential signs of life dating back billions of years, albeit with a cautionary note that the minerals observed might also arise from nonbiological processes.

In other major developments, Europe's aerospace powerhouses—Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus—are pushing forward with an ambitious 10 billion-euro initiative. The trio, under 'Project Bromo', aim to establish a satellite manufacturing joint venture, headquartered in France, challenging market leaders from China and the U.S., notably Elon Musk's Starlink.

This strategic collaboration seeks to bolster their competitive edge by integrating and expanding their satellite operations, signaling a significant shift in the aerospace sector dynamics.

