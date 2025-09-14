Tragedy Strikes: Village Woman Mauled by Leopard

A 35-year-old woman was tragically killed by a leopard attack while working in a forest near Issopur village, according to local police reports. The victim, identified as Meera, was with her husband when the incident occurred.

Station House Officer Rahul Singh stated that the attack happened unexpectedly, and despite her cries for help, the leopard quickly fled as villagers arrived. Meera was swiftly transported to Samipur hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have sent her body for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has sparked unrest in the community, with Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Digambar Singh organizing a protest at the Divisional Forest Officer's office. Singh highlighted that this marks the fourth fatal leopard attack in the region recently, raising concerns over public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)