5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast India
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the northeast region and West Bengal, with no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Epicentered in Udalguri, Assam, the tremor caused panic across several districts. The seismic zone frequently experiences tremors, but officials assure there's no cause for alarm.
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the northeastern region of India, including parts of West Bengal, on Sunday. According to officials, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.
The quake struck at 4:41 pm, with its epicenter located in Assam's Udalguri district and a depth of 5 km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Assam earlier, launching projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that while the tremor was strongly felt, no major damage or loss of life has been reported, and the situation is being closely monitored.
Residents across districts such as Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Nalbari experienced the shocks, causing panic. Similar reactions were observed in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Despite the high alert owing to the region's seismic susceptibility, no significant structural damage has been reported.
