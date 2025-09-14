Torrential Rains and Landslides Disrupt Life in Nagaland

Torrential rains and mudslides have caused significant disruptions along the Pagala Pahar stretch of NH-29 in Nagaland, halting traffic, officials reported on Sunday. Several mudslides have blocked the Dimapur–Chumoukedima–Kohima route between Chathe Bridge and New Chumoukedima. Miraculously, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The Chathe River's powerful currents, swollen by continuous rain, swept away a bridge connecting Chumoukedima and Seithekema. Additionally, floodwaters submerged the bailey bridge between Dubagaon and Khughovi village, severing road communications there.

Dimapur town's low-lying colonies were inundated, severely damaging property and disrupting daily life. Landslides on the Mhainamtsii–Pimla road, an alternate route to Kohima, further complicated vehicular movement. Consequently, Peren district officials issued travel advisories restricting the movement of goods and commuters, specifying time slots for light and heavy vehicles.

