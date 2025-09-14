Left Menu

Torrential Rains and Landslides Disrupt Life in Nagaland

Severe rains and mudslides have halted traffic on NH-29 in Nagaland, cutting off several areas and submerging bridges. Authorities imposed restrictions on movement as floods inundated low-lying areas, causing widespread disruption but no casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Torrential rains and mudslides have caused significant disruptions along the Pagala Pahar stretch of NH-29 in Nagaland, halting traffic, officials reported on Sunday. Several mudslides have blocked the Dimapur–Chumoukedima–Kohima route between Chathe Bridge and New Chumoukedima. Miraculously, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The Chathe River's powerful currents, swollen by continuous rain, swept away a bridge connecting Chumoukedima and Seithekema. Additionally, floodwaters submerged the bailey bridge between Dubagaon and Khughovi village, severing road communications there.

Dimapur town's low-lying colonies were inundated, severely damaging property and disrupting daily life. Landslides on the Mhainamtsii–Pimla road, an alternate route to Kohima, further complicated vehicular movement. Consequently, Peren district officials issued travel advisories restricting the movement of goods and commuters, specifying time slots for light and heavy vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

