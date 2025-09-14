Gaurav Gautam Lays Foundations for New Palwal Fire Station
Haryana's Sports Minister, Gaurav Gautam, initiated bhoomi pujan for a new fire station in Palwal. The station, set to be built in Sector-2, will cost around Rs 5 crore. Gautam assured that Palwal's development includes health, education, and transportation upgrades, appealing to residents to maintain cleanliness.
In a significant step towards infrastructure development, Haryana's Minister of Sports, Youth Empowerment, and Entrepreneurship, Gaurav Gautam, performed the bhoomi pujan for a new fire station in Palwal.
The fire station, slated to be constructed on approximately one and a half acres in Sector-2, is estimated to cost around Rs 5 crore, according to official sources. Gautam highlighted the overall development plans for Palwal, emphasizing enhancements in health, education, and transportation.
During the ceremony, Gautam urged the local population to engage in the government's cleanliness campaign and ensure Palwal remains as clean as their own homes.
