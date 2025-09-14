Left Menu

Delhi Metro Honored with Prestigious Kirti Award for Hindi Promotion

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation received the 'Kirti Award' for outstanding efforts in implementing the official language policy. Presented during the Hindi Diwas celebration in Gandhinagar, the award acknowledges Delhi Metro's dedicated promotion of Hindi use in administrative tasks. The event featured key figures like Union Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi Metro Honored with Prestigious Kirti Award for Hindi Promotion
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been honored with the 'Kirti Award', marking a prestigious recognition for its exemplary efforts in implementing the official language policy. The accolade was awarded on Sunday during the Hindi Diwas celebrations held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah presented the award to DMRC's Managing Director Vikas Kumar at the All India Rajbhasha Conference, recognizing the organization's sustained commitment to promoting the use of Hindi across its administrative and operational activities.

The event was attended by Ajit Sharma, Vice Chairman of the Delhi Metro Rajbhasha Implementation Committee and Director of Finance, alongside other senior officials, highlighting the significant achievements of DMRC in encouraging Hindi usage within its purview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

