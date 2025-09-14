Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rains: Devastation and Relief Efforts Unfold

Himachal Pradesh has experienced severe rainfall causing widespread devastation. Areas like Dharamshala recorded 232 mm of rain, damaging homes and infrastructure. Over 404 lives have been lost since June, and significant financial losses are reported. Prime Minister Modi has pledged Rs 1,500 crore for relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the aftermath of heavy rains, with Dharamshala in Kangra registering a record 232 mm of rainfall. The downpour has triggered thunderstorms across the region, impacting areas such as Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, and Mandi.

The relentless rains have caused significant damage to homes, agricultural lands, and infrastructure, particularly in Khairi Gram Panchayat of Hamirpur's Sujanpur. Amidst the destruction, roads remain impassable, and parked vehicles lie in ruins.

Compounding the crisis, over 568 roads, including three national highways, have been closed, while crucial power and water supply lines are disrupted. With 404 fatalities since June 20, and heavy financial losses estimated at Rs 4,489 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed Rs 1,500 crore to aid ongoing relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

