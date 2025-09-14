Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rains: Devastation and Relief Efforts Unfold

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the aftermath of heavy rains, with Dharamshala in Kangra registering a record 232 mm of rainfall. The downpour has triggered thunderstorms across the region, impacting areas such as Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, and Mandi.

The relentless rains have caused significant damage to homes, agricultural lands, and infrastructure, particularly in Khairi Gram Panchayat of Hamirpur's Sujanpur. Amidst the destruction, roads remain impassable, and parked vehicles lie in ruins.

Compounding the crisis, over 568 roads, including three national highways, have been closed, while crucial power and water supply lines are disrupted. With 404 fatalities since June 20, and heavy financial losses estimated at Rs 4,489 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed Rs 1,500 crore to aid ongoing relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)