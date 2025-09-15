Left Menu

Tropical Storm Mario Regains Strength Off Mexico's Coast

Tropical Storm Mario, previously downgraded to a depression, has re-strengthened off Mexico's Pacific coast. Located southeast of Socorro Island, it has sustained winds of 65 kph while moving west-northwest. The storm is anticipated to weaken by Tuesday, and no warnings have been issued.

Tropical Storm Mario, which had previously been downgraded to a depression, has regained strength off the coast of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Centre in Miami, the storm is currently showing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour.

The storm's center is located about 90 kilometers east-southeast of Socorro Island and approximately 490 kilometers south of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. Despite its resurgence, no coastal watches or warnings have been issued as of now.

Forecasters predict that Mario will begin to weaken again by Tuesday. Although there are no immediate threats, the situation is being monitored closely by meteorological authorities.

