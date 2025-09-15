NZ Moves to Protect Rare Hoiho Penguins with Emergency Fishery Ban Near Otago

The New Zealand Government has announced an immediate emergency closure of set net fisheries around the Otago Peninsula in a bid to safeguard the hoiho, or yellow-eyed penguin, one of the country’s most endangered seabirds. The closure, which will last three months, was confirmed by Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones, who also signaled that permanent measures are on the way following public consultation.

Emergency Action to Reduce Bycatch

Minister Jones explained that the decision, while difficult, was necessary to address the accidental capture of hoiho in set nets, known as bycatch. “I am implementing an immediate emergency closure of the set net fishery around the Otago Peninsula for a period of three months. During the closure period, officials will carry out public consultation on long-term bycatch measures to protect hoiho in the area,” he said.

Jones, who has long identified himself as a strong supporter of the fishing industry, acknowledged the challenges such closures create for local fishers. He noted that while fishers themselves had proposed a voluntary closure, the government needed to take more comprehensive action. “If we are putting in place a closure, it needs to be more substantial than that proposed,” he said.

Balancing Conservation and Industry

The closure is expected to cause short-term disruption for commercial and recreational fishers who operate in the Otago Peninsula area. Minister Jones emphasized that the move should not be seen as a retreat from his pro-industry stance but rather as a targeted, science-based step to protect an iconic species under severe threat.

“I am deeply conscious of the effect this will have on the livelihoods of fishers in the area. But we cannot ignore the evidence on the risks posed to hoiho populations,” Jones said.

Public Consultation on Permanent Measures

Fisheries New Zealand will lead public consultation in the coming weeks to develop long-term protections for hoiho. Proposals under consideration include:

Extending the existing set net ban around the Otago Peninsula.

Introducing an escalating response framework aimed at progressively reducing hoiho bycatch towards zero.

This consultative process will involve fishers, environmental groups, iwi, and the wider public to ensure a balanced approach between ecological protection and industry needs.

Scientific Evidence Behind the Move

The government’s decision comes in the wake of a new scientific assessment commissioned by Fisheries New Zealand, which will be released publicly soon. The assessment highlights the greatest threats facing the northern hoiho population (those on the mainland and Rakiura/Stewart Island). According to the findings, hoiho face multiple pressures:

Starvation caused by declining fish availability.

Predation by introduced species such as stoats, feral cats, and dogs.

Fishing activity , particularly set nets, which can inadvertently entangle the birds.

Disease outbreaks that further reduce population resilience.

A Taonga at Risk

The hoiho, known as the world’s rarest penguin, is a taonga (treasured) species of immense cultural and ecological significance. Once widespread, its numbers have plummeted, and today its northern population is classified as threatened with extinction. Conservationists warn that without urgent and sustained action, hoiho could disappear from the mainland within decades.

Looking Ahead

The emergency ban around Otago Peninsula is only the beginning of what is expected to be a broader strategy to ensure hoiho survival. By combining short-term restrictions with long-term reforms, the government hopes to strike a balance between protecting biodiversity and supporting sustainable fisheries.

For now, officials are urging the public and all stakeholders to take part in the upcoming consultation process, which will help shape the permanent framework for safeguarding one of New Zealand’s most iconic native species.