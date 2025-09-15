Karnataka govt to provide Rs 5 cr in flood relief for Himachal Pradesh

The Karnataka government has pledged to release Rs five crore for disaster relief and rehabilitation in flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh. In a letter to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that the people of Karnataka stand in solidarity with the people of HP in this hour of distress.

''The loss of precious lives, displacement of families, and destruction of homes and infrastructure have deeply moved us in Karnataka. At moments like these, when nature tests our resilience, the spirit of unity and fraternity that binds our nation becomes our greatest strength,'' he said, in a letter dated September 12. Siddaramaiah said the prayers and goodwill of the people of Karnataka are with the ''resilient'' people of Himachal Pradesh, and expressed confidence that the state will emerge from this tragedy with renewed strength and resolve.

''As a gesture of solidarity and support, the Government of Karnataka has decided to release a contribution of Rs 5 Crore towards disaster relief and rehabilitation efforts in your state. While we know that no sum can ever truly compensate the human and material losses suffered, it is our earnest hope that this assistance will bring some immediate relief to the affected families,'' he added. Himachal Pradesh suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,122 crore due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by heavy rains from June 20 to September 8, and 370 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Out of the 370 fatalities, 205 were due to rain-related incidents, which include 43 deaths from landslides, 17 from cloudbursts, and nine from flash floods. Additionally, 41 people are still reported missing, while road accidents have accounted for 165 deaths.

