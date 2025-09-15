NBR Group’s Soul of the Seasons Wins Accolades for Themed Luxury Living

Bengaluru, India – September 2025 — In a city where modern housing often sacrifices greenery for density, NBR Group has unveiled a development that puts nature back at the centre of urban living. Its latest project, Soul of the Seasons, located in the fast-growing Sarjapur Road–Gunjur corridor, has already been honoured with the Best Themed Residential Project Award at the 2025 GREBA Awards. Spread across 9.65 acres, the project stands out with nearly 88 percent open landscaped spaces—a rarity in high-rise developments. Drawing inspiration from the ancient Pancha Mahabhoota—Space, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth—alongside the GAIA philosophy, the community is designed to nurture wellness, connection, and harmony with the environment.

The development features four residential towers of 22 to 26 floors, with each one expressing the spirit of natural elements. Sky decks and stargazing zones celebrate space, cross-ventilated homes highlight air, solar-powered areas capture fire, while reflective pools and water gardens bring in the calmness of water. Earth finds its place in the project's use of natural materials and expansive green walkways.

The apartments, designed as 3 BHK homes, are built with aluminium formwork technology to ensure durability, superior finishes, and timely delivery. At the centre of the community is a luxury clubhouse that integrates wellness with lifestyle, offering yoga pavilions, fitness facilities, a swimming pool, and themed lounges.

"Soul of the Seasons is not just a residential complex but a sanctuary that supports healthier and more connected lives. The strong buyer response is proof that homebuyers today are looking for more than just four walls—they want communities that enrich their well-being," said Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, Founder & Managing Director, NBR Group.

Alongside this achievement, NBR Group was also recognised as Progressive Developer of the Year at the Times of India Business Awards 2025, reaffirming its position as one of South India's leading real estate names.

Founded in 1998 by Mr. Ashwath Narayana Reddy and Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, the Bengaluru-based developer has delivered over 12 million sq. ft. of residential space in the past two decades, building a reputation for quality, customer trust, and innovative design.

For further details, visit www.nbrgroup.in.

