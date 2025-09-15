Amit Shah to set in motion destruction of seized drugs worth Rs 4,794 crore
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday initiate the destruction of Rs 4,794 crore worth of narcotics seized from different parts of the country.
The Narendra Modi government is determined to eradicate the drug menace by uniting all Anti-Narcotics Task Forces of India (ANTF), Shah said on Monday.
The process of destroying the drugs will be set in motion at the second two-day national conference of the ANTF heads that will begin here on Tuesday, the home minister said in an X post.
The conference is being organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with the theme 'United Resolve, Shared Responsibility'.
Shah will also release NCB's annual report 2024.
