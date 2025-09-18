Delhi's Drive Toward a Green Future: Embracing Electric Mobility

In a decisive push towards urban sustainability, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted the urgent need for electric vehicle (EV) adoption at the 26th Annual Conference of the Society of Automotive Fitness and Environment (SAFE). Addressing participants, she outlined the critical role of citizen-driven safety measures for realizing a pollution-free Delhi.

The Chief Minister stressed that safe traffic management extends beyond mere enforcement of rules and penalties; it must be ingrained in the public's daily lifestyle. At the SIAM Green Plate EV Rally, she advocated for a shift in public mindset—where road safety and environmental consciousness become part of living in Delhi.

The government is actively promoting electric mobility through policies such as EV subsidies and the expansion of charging infrastructure. Gupta highlighted the significant steps being taken to electrify Delhi's public transport by 2026, a move expected to significantly reduce the city's pollution levels and improve public health.

