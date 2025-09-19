Seismic Tremors: 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale has shaken Russia's Kamchatka region, as confirmed by the US Geological Survey. No immediate casualties or damage were reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 127 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and struck at 6:58 am local time. The depth was recorded at 19.5 kilometers. A brief tsunami warning was issued but was subsequently lifted.

Kamchatka has experienced a series of strong earthquakes recently, including two of magnitude 7.4 and one of magnitude 8.8 in the past two months.

