Seismic Tremors: 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit near Russia's Kamchatka region, with the epicenter 127 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. No damage was reported, and a brief tsunami threat was lifted. The area has recently seen multiple significant quakes, including two of magnitude 7.4.
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale has shaken Russia's Kamchatka region, as confirmed by the US Geological Survey. No immediate casualties or damage were reported.
The earthquake's epicenter was located 127 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and struck at 6:58 am local time. The depth was recorded at 19.5 kilometers. A brief tsunami warning was issued but was subsequently lifted.
Kamchatka has experienced a series of strong earthquakes recently, including two of magnitude 7.4 and one of magnitude 8.8 in the past two months.
