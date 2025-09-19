Left Menu

Seismic Tremors: 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit near Russia's Kamchatka region, with the epicenter 127 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. No damage was reported, and a brief tsunami threat was lifted. The area has recently seen multiple significant quakes, including two of magnitude 7.4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 04:10 IST
Seismic Tremors: 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale has shaken Russia's Kamchatka region, as confirmed by the US Geological Survey. No immediate casualties or damage were reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 127 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and struck at 6:58 am local time. The depth was recorded at 19.5 kilometers. A brief tsunami warning was issued but was subsequently lifted.

Kamchatka has experienced a series of strong earthquakes recently, including two of magnitude 7.4 and one of magnitude 8.8 in the past two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sambhali Trust Champions Elder Rights at UN Human Rights Council

Sambhali Trust Champions Elder Rights at UN Human Rights Council

 Switzerland
2
Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

 Global
3
Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

 India
4
Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025