Transforming Cantonments into Sustainable Smart Cities

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh advocates transforming India's Cantonment Boards into smart, sustainable urban ecosystems. Speaking at the 'MANTHAN 2025' conference, Singh urged IDES to modernize the boards, increase digital services, and boost citizen participation, ensuring that residents have improved civic amenities and efficient grievance mechanisms.

Updated: 19-09-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 08:33 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasized the importance of turning Cantonment Boards nationwide into smart, sustainable urban ecosystems. Speaking at 'MANTHAN 2025', a conference organized by the Directorate General of Defence Estates, he highlighted the need for modernization and the implementation of digital services.

Singh commended the Indian Defence Estates Service officers for managing over 18 lakh acres of defence land while ensuring civilian welfare in 61 cantonments. He called upon IDES to aspire towards transforming cantonments into modern urban centers by continuously updating their systems and processes.

Highlighting the necessity for transparency and accountability, Singh urged for increased citizen participation in planning, aiming for Cantonment Boards to provide efficient, modern services and quick grievance redressal mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

