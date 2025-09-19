Tragic Blast at Maharashtra Chemical Factory

In a tragic incident at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, one worker lost his life and four others were injured following an explosion, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

The explosion occurred at Limbani Salt Industries on Thursday around 7.30 pm during a metal and acid mixing process. The chief of the Palghar District Disaster Management Cell, Vivekanand Kadam, stated that one worker died instantly, while two others suffered severe burns and are now receiving critical care in a hospital.

Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade and disaster management personnel, were quick to reach the scene to stabilize the situation. Meanwhile, local police have begun an investigation and are expected to register an offence once they receive an official report from the authorities.

