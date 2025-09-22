Tragedy Strikes in Odisha: Mud Wall Collapse Claims Lives
In Odisha's Balasore district, a tribal couple was killed and their daughter injured when a rain-soaked mud wall collapsed on them. The accident happened in Mahadev Sarani village, and police confirmed the victims as Pitha Murmu and his wife Laxmi. The couple's daughter also suffered injuries.
The incident took place in Mahadev Sarani village, situated within the jurisdiction of the Basta police station. The victims have been identified as Pitha Murmu, aged 35, and his wife, Laxmi, aged 30. Their 12-year-old daughter also sustained injuries and received medical attention.
Initial police reports suggest that recent rains had soaked the mud wall, leading to the partial collapse that resulted in the tragedy. Inspector-in-Charge Ranjeet Kumar Sahoo reported that the bodies were retrieved and transported to the nearest hospital, where medical professionals confirmed the couple's death.