SA Turns Waste and Renewable Energy Reforms into Circular Economy Growth

South Africa is placing environmental policy at the heart of economic development, with waste management and renewable energy reforms now driving job creation, investment, and sustainability. Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr. Dion George, announced on Monday that these initiatives are transforming what was once seen as waste into valuable resources powering the circular economy.

Waste as Wealth, Energy as Opportunity

Dr. George highlighted that the government’s reforms are shifting public perception: “What many people call waste, we see as wealth. By managing waste and energy wisely, we can create thousands of jobs, attract billions in investment, and build a resilient economy.”

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has become a central player in this transformation. In the 2024/25 financial year, it processed 324 of 326 environmental impact assessments (EIAs) within legally mandated timeframes, marking a 99% efficiency rate. Crucially, energy-related EIAs were finalised in just 57 days on average, reflecting the government’s determination to tackle the ongoing energy crisis.

Renewable Energy Acceleration

A major breakthrough has been the introduction of the Solar and Battery Energy Storage System Exclusion Norms. These norms have enabled dozens of renewable energy projects in low- to medium-sensitivity areas to move forward without lengthy approval delays. This has added much-needed capacity to the national grid while generating employment in construction, installation, and ongoing maintenance.

South Africa’s clean energy push is not just about solving load shedding—it’s also about future-proofing the economy. By embedding renewable energy projects in the country’s growth strategy, the DFFE is linking environmental stewardship with industrial development.

Transformative Waste Management Reforms

Waste reform has delivered equally tangible results. The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations, which make producers accountable for the full lifecycle of their products, have created more than 24,000 jobs since 2022. In addition, they have supported around 47,000 waste pickers—individuals often working informally—by formalising and improving their role in recycling chains.

Community-level initiatives are flourishing. Programmes such as the Recycling Enterprise Support Programme and e-waste projects are seeding new small enterprises in towns like Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga. These ventures not only provide local employment but also reduce the burden on municipal waste systems.

The Waste Management Bureau is addressing structural inefficiencies in pricing, logistics, and enforcement. In parallel, the government is advancing a blended-finance Waste Infrastructure Fund to back waste-to-value projects. These projects will ensure that landfills are seen not as endpoints but as opportunities to extract value and create profit.

Investment, Partnerships, and Global Support

Dr. George emphasised that South Africa’s green reforms are supported by both domestic and international partners, including the National Treasury and the World Bank. These collaborations are expected to mobilise more than R100 billion in financing for water, energy, sanitation, and waste infrastructure projects.

This massive investment underscores the shift from environmental compliance as a burden to sustainability as a growth driver. “Every recycling enterprise and every solar farm is a step towards inclusive prosperity,” the Minister said.

Building a Resilient, Inclusive Future

By rethinking environmental policy as an engine of economic inclusion, South Africa is aligning ecological stewardship with industrial growth. As George explained: “When we convert waste into value and speed up renewable projects, we are proving that sustainability creates wealth. This is how we turn today’s problems into tomorrow’s opportunities.”

The reforms signal a long-term commitment to creating a greener, fairer economy. Through efficient regulation, innovative finance, and strong community programmes, South Africa is showing how environmental challenges can be converted into engines of resilience and inclusive prosperity.