Torrential Rains Trigger Evacuations in Maharashtra's Dharashiv District
A 70-year-old woman died and over 60 people were evacuated following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district. Officials called in a 60-member Army team for rescue operations. A helicopter evacuated 28 stranded villagers. Evacuations continue as bad weather persists in the region.
- Country:
- India
In Dharashiv district of Maharashtra, a 70-year-old woman tragically lost her life as relentless rains submerged the area. The adverse weather prompted the evacuation of more than 60 residents, with a military unit stepping in for rescue and relief efforts.
A helicopter managed to airlift 28 villagers stranded in Devgaon before adverse weather forced it to return to base, officials confirmed. The deceased, Devganabai Ware, succumbed to the waters in her Chincoli village residence.
Thus far, 67 individuals have been safely evacuated from several villages, with operations underway in additional vulnerable locales. Continuous rainfall since Sunday has severely affected districts, necessitating the deployment of an Army unit for assistance in Paranda area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
