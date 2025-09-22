Delhi's Monsoon Retreat: Year of Record Rains Draws to a Close
The monsoon is set to withdraw from Delhi, concluding a rainy season where the capital witnessed above-normal precipitation. Despite dry conditions recently, Delhi's rainfall from May to September has been significantly higher than average. With anticipated clear skies, daytime temperatures will slightly exceed normal levels.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is poised to bid farewell to the monsoon in the coming days as the season of abundant rainfall draws to a close. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has observed dry northwesterly winds, signaling an end to this year's rainy spell.
According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, without significant moisture or rainfall forecasts, the conditions for monsoon withdrawal will likely be met by Thursday. This year, Delhi witnessed notable rainfall patterns, with a September total of 136.1 mm surpassing the normal 123.5 mm.
As the monsoon exits, clear skies and drying conditions are anticipated, with daytime temperatures predicted to range between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, air quality remains moderate, and early signs of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab and Haryana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- monsoon
- rainfall
- weather
- IMD
- Skymet
- climate
- air quality
- stubble burning
- agriculture
ALSO READ
Ramaphosa Leads SA at UNGA-80 With Focus on Peace, SDGs, Trade and Climate
I urge state govts to encourage industry, manufacturing, and improvement of investment climate: PM Modi in letter to Indians.
Gries Glacier's Alarming Retreat: A Chilling Tale of Climate Change Impact
Odisha Braces for Torrential Downpours: IMD Issues Orange Warning
Empowering MSMEs for Climate Resilience