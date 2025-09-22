Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

A three-storeyed building in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, collapsed during heavy rains on Monday night, leading to a serious rescue operation. At least seven individuals have been saved, though fears persist of others being trapped beneath the rubble, according to site officials.

The structure, located in the Ranipura area, is believed to be 8 to 10 years old. A portion of it fell onto an adjacent building, further complicating rescue efforts. Initial reports suggested that approximately 10 to 12 individuals might be buried under the debris. Indore's Mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargava, confirmed the ongoing efforts to rescue the remaining people.

Senior police and administrative officials are closely overseeing the situation, ensuring all measures are taken for effective relief operations. Eyewitnesses noted that power has been cut in the affected area as part of the safety measures, while police personnel manage the crowd control around the collapsed building.

(With inputs from agencies.)