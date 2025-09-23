Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

Hong Kong is on high alert as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches, threatening to bring devastating winds and severe flooding. With schools shutting down and passenger flights grounded, the city braces for the year's ferocious tropical storm.

Authorities have raised the typhoon alert to its third-highest level, urging businesses to close as the storm gathers strength. The Hong Kong Observatory warns of hurricane-force winds and heavy rains capable of producing a significant storm surge and flooding.

Neighboring regions, including Macau and southern China, have activated emergency flood control measures. Shenzhen has prepared emergency shelters, while Taiwan evacuated thousands ahead of the storm's approach. Economic and daily life disruptions are evident, as markets experience shortages and a spike in prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)