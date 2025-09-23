Unprecedented Rainfall Causes Flood-like Situation in Maharashtra's Marathwada Region

The Marathwada region of Maharashtra is grappling with flood-like conditions following torrential rains exacerbated by water releases from the Godavari river's dams, authorities confirmed. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed districts are particularly affected, facing substantial water inflow leading to significant agricultural hardships.

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) leader and ex-Union agriculture minister, has called for prompt intervention by the state government to aid farmers hit by crop loss due to the relentless rains. Pawar emphasized the need for immediate and long-term relief strategies to support those affected in districts like Solapur, Dharashiv, and Beed.

Rain data indicates Marathwada has experienced 28.5% above-average rainfall since June, with critical impact on crop yields, including soybeans. Pawar insists on utilizing central government schemes to mitigate losses, with a focus on damage assessments conducted alongside farmers to ensure transparency and restoration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)