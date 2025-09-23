Left Menu

Unprecedented Rainfall Causes Flood-like Situation in Maharashtra's Marathwada Region

The Marathwada region in Maharashtra has been hit by heavy rainfall, leading to a flood-like situation along the Godavari river's banks. With persistently high water discharges from local dams, districts like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed have seen significant agricultural damage. Former minister Sharad Pawar urges government assistance for affected farmers.

Updated: 23-09-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:23 IST
The Marathwada region of Maharashtra is grappling with flood-like conditions following torrential rains exacerbated by water releases from the Godavari river's dams, authorities confirmed. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed districts are particularly affected, facing substantial water inflow leading to significant agricultural hardships.

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) leader and ex-Union agriculture minister, has called for prompt intervention by the state government to aid farmers hit by crop loss due to the relentless rains. Pawar emphasized the need for immediate and long-term relief strategies to support those affected in districts like Solapur, Dharashiv, and Beed.

Rain data indicates Marathwada has experienced 28.5% above-average rainfall since June, with critical impact on crop yields, including soybeans. Pawar insists on utilizing central government schemes to mitigate losses, with a focus on damage assessments conducted alongside farmers to ensure transparency and restoration efforts.

