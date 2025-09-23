Ahmedabad's Rise as a Commercial Powerhouse: Million Minds Tech City Leads the Way

Ahmedabad is rapidly emerging as India's next big commercial center, driven by the ambitious Millennium Minds Tech City from Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd. Located on SG Highway near Vaishnodevi Circle, the development is set to redefine Gujarat's commercial real estate landscape, boasting a 64% year-on-year surge in transactions.

Buoyed by progressive state policies like the IT/ITeS Policy and GCC Policy 2025-30, the city is fast-tracking commercial growth. This initiative provides projects like Million Minds Tech City with incentives such as ₹200 crore, tax benefits, and prompt approvals in key zones like GIFT City.

Viren Mehta, President of Sales at Ganesh Housing, emphasizes the changing market dynamics where Ahmedabad offers international standards at pragmatic prices compared to Mumbai and Delhi. This transformation is bolstering Ahmedabad's position as Gujarat's commercial nucleus, supported by a robust developer ecosystem focused on speed and quality.

