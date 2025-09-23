Tragedy at the Brick Kiln: Two Lives Lost, One Hangs in Balance
Two young girls tragically drowned in a rain-filled pit at a brick kiln in Sikriganj area, while an eight-year-old boy is critically hospitalized. The incident occurred after school when the children went to play in a village site. Local authorities are providing support to the grieving families.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident at a brick kiln in Sikriganj area, two young girls lost their lives after falling into a rain-filled pit, while an eight-year-old boy is critically ill in hospital, police reported.
The victims, identified as Diya Tiwari and Anushka Gond, were returning from school when they ventured to a nearby pit in Pidari village to play. Their play turned tragic when Diya reportedly slipped, leading Aryan Tiwari and Anushka Gond into the pit attempting to save her, which resulted in a disastrous drowning accident.
Upon realizing the children's absence, their families initiated a search, eventually discovering the tragic scene. Although all three children were retrieved and taken to medical facilities, Diya and Anushka couldn't be saved. The state's Chief Minister has expressed his condolences and ensured the families receive necessary support during this distressing time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tragedy
- brick kiln
- Sikriganj
- accident
- drowning
- children
- play
- Chief Minister
- Yogi Adityanath
- support
ALSO READ
US Ryder Cup Players Turn Stipend Debate into Charitable Endeavor
Delhi Boosts Justice System: 53 New Courts for Swift Trials in Crimes Against Women and Children
Tragic Drowning of Four Boys in Bihar Pond
Tragic Drownings in Rajasthan: A Tale of Youth Lost to the Parvati River
GST Blues: FMCG Players Tackle Pricing Challenges Amid Tax Reform