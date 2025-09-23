Left Menu

Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building Disaster

A building in Indore's Ranipura area collapsed, killing two family members and injuring 12 others, due to structural defects and neglect. Financial aid has been offered to the victims' families. Investigations revealed rainwater accumulation and a property dispute as contributing factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Indore's Ranipura area, a three-story building collapsed following heavy rains, claiming the lives of two family members and injuring a dozen others. The deceased were identified as Alifa, aged 20, and Fahimuddin Ansari, aged 40, while 12 survivors were rescued after a five-hour operation.

Officials stated that the collapsed building suffered from structural defects, leading to rainwater accumulation and leakages into its basement. The local administration has launched an investigation, citing a property dispute and neglected maintenance as potential contributors to the disaster.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. The Dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College confirmed that one patient was discharged and the remaining were in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

