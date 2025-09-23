Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building Disaster

In a tragic incident in Indore's Ranipura area, a three-story building collapsed following heavy rains, claiming the lives of two family members and injuring a dozen others. The deceased were identified as Alifa, aged 20, and Fahimuddin Ansari, aged 40, while 12 survivors were rescued after a five-hour operation.

Officials stated that the collapsed building suffered from structural defects, leading to rainwater accumulation and leakages into its basement. The local administration has launched an investigation, citing a property dispute and neglected maintenance as potential contributors to the disaster.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. The Dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College confirmed that one patient was discharged and the remaining were in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)