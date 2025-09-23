Himachal's Enduring Monsoon: Record Rains and Devastating Impact

Officials in Himachal Pradesh indicate that conditions are ripe for the southwest monsoon to retreat, as inactivity persists. Restoration endeavors continue in disaster-stricken areas.

This year's monsoon, which began on June 1, has already delivered 1,023.4 mm of rainfall, marking the highest total since 1995. Weather scientist Sandeep Kumar noted the final figures will be confirmed by September 30.

The state is grappling with the aftermath of unprecedented rainfall, experiencing 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, and 148 major landslides. These events resulted in 451 fatalities and significant infrastructural damage, including the closure of 340 roads and impairment of power and water facilities, accruing losses estimated at Rs 4,861 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)