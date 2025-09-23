Left Menu

Mazagon Dock Explores Greenfield Shipyard Project

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with Guidance Tamil Nadu to potentially establish a world-class greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast. The initiative aligns with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and was signed in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has taken a significant step towards possibly developing a greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast by signing a memorandum of understanding with Guidance Tamil Nadu. The agreement was signed on September 19 as a part of the Indian government's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

The memorandum of understanding between the defence public sector undertaking and the state's investment promotion agency was exchanged during a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The signing was attended by several dignitaries, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The MoU highlights the collaborative effort to explore and potentially realize a world-class shipyard, underscoring the vision to bolster India's maritime capabilities by 2047. Biju George, Director (Shipbuilding) of MDL, and Darez Ahamed, Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu, represented their respective organizations in the agreement.

