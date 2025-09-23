Left Menu

Peru's Coastal Quake: A Seismic Alert

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the southern coast of Peru on Tuesday, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 40 kilometers, raising concerns over potential impacts on the region.

23-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has hit the southern coast of Peru, causing alarm across the region. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the seismic event on Tuesday.

The quake struck at a depth of 40 kilometers, which experts fear could exacerbate any damage in affected areas. The EMSC has been closely monitoring the situation.

Authorities are evaluating the quake's impact, though there are no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Residents are urged to stay alert as aftershocks may occur.

