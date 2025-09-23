Peru's Coastal Quake: A Seismic Alert

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has hit the southern coast of Peru, causing alarm across the region. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the seismic event on Tuesday.

The quake struck at a depth of 40 kilometers, which experts fear could exacerbate any damage in affected areas. The EMSC has been closely monitoring the situation.

Authorities are evaluating the quake's impact, though there are no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Residents are urged to stay alert as aftershocks may occur.