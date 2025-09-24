Typhoon Tragedy: Overflowing Lake Devastates Taiwan's Hualien
A barrier lake overflow in Taiwan's eastern Hualien County during Super Typhoon Ragasa led to the deaths of 14 people, with 124 missing. The floodwaters devastated Guangfu township, destroying homes and stranding residents. Rescue efforts face challenges, as many seek shelter on higher floors and evacuation plans prove inadequate.
A catastrophic overflow of a barrier lake in Taiwan's eastern Hualien County during Super Typhoon Ragasa has resulted in 14 deaths and left 124 people missing, according to fire department reports on Wednesday.
The inundation struck the township of Guangfu after landslides, triggered by preceding heavy rain, led the lake to burst its banks, sending a wall of water through the area. The deceased and those missing are all from Guangfu.
Rescue efforts are underway, with 340 troops deployed and residents seeking refuge on higher floors, though many remain stranded amid the destruction and insufficient resources to aid those with disabilities. There is criticism over the inadequacy of evacuation measures.
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Typhoon
- Barrier Lake
- Flood
- Guangfu
- Hualien
- Rescue Efforts
- Overflow
- Evacuation
- Super Typhoon
ALSO READ
Devastating Typhoon Ravages Taiwan’s Hualien: Lives Lost and Thousands Displaced
Devastation in Hualien: Typhoon Ragasa Unleashes Havoc
Devastation in Hualien: Taiwan Battles Aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa
Tragic Overflow: Hualien's Barrier Lake Disaster amidst Typhoon
Typhoon Causes Barrier Lake Outburst in Hualien, Taiwan