Left Menu

Typhoon Tragedy: Overflowing Lake Devastates Taiwan's Hualien

A barrier lake overflow in Taiwan's eastern Hualien County during Super Typhoon Ragasa led to the deaths of 14 people, with 124 missing. The floodwaters devastated Guangfu township, destroying homes and stranding residents. Rescue efforts face challenges, as many seek shelter on higher floors and evacuation plans prove inadequate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 07:22 IST
Typhoon Tragedy: Overflowing Lake Devastates Taiwan's Hualien
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic overflow of a barrier lake in Taiwan's eastern Hualien County during Super Typhoon Ragasa has resulted in 14 deaths and left 124 people missing, according to fire department reports on Wednesday.

The inundation struck the township of Guangfu after landslides, triggered by preceding heavy rain, led the lake to burst its banks, sending a wall of water through the area. The deceased and those missing are all from Guangfu.

Rescue efforts are underway, with 340 troops deployed and residents seeking refuge on higher floors, though many remain stranded amid the destruction and insufficient resources to aid those with disabilities. There is criticism over the inadequacy of evacuation measures.

TRENDING

1
Accident In Poonch: Army Personnel Injured

Accident In Poonch: Army Personnel Injured

 India
2
Rajasthan Exam Scandal: Three Probationary Sub-Inspectors Arrested

Rajasthan Exam Scandal: Three Probationary Sub-Inspectors Arrested

 India
3
Bumrah's Unyielding Role in India's Asia Cup Campaign

Bumrah's Unyielding Role in India's Asia Cup Campaign

 Global
4
Reliance and PSUs Drive Massive Investment in Tamil Nadu's Future

Reliance and PSUs Drive Massive Investment in Tamil Nadu's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025