Typhoon Tragedy: Overflowing Lake Devastates Taiwan's Hualien

A catastrophic overflow of a barrier lake in Taiwan's eastern Hualien County during Super Typhoon Ragasa has resulted in 14 deaths and left 124 people missing, according to fire department reports on Wednesday.

The inundation struck the township of Guangfu after landslides, triggered by preceding heavy rain, led the lake to burst its banks, sending a wall of water through the area. The deceased and those missing are all from Guangfu.

Rescue efforts are underway, with 340 troops deployed and residents seeking refuge on higher floors, though many remain stranded amid the destruction and insufficient resources to aid those with disabilities. There is criticism over the inadequacy of evacuation measures.