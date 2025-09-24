Left Menu

Super Typhoon Ragasa Batters Asia: Chaos and Devastation Unfold

Super Typhoon Ragasa, the year's most powerful storm, has caused massive destruction across Asia. It has unleashed severe winds and rains on Hong Kong and Taiwan, leading to fatalities and major disruptions. Authorities have mobilized emergency responses and issued high-level warnings, prompting evacuations and economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, deemed the most powerful tropical cyclone of the year, unleashed havoc in Hong Kong with hurricane-force winds and relentless rain, while Taiwan faced deadly floods resulting in 14 fatalities.

In Hong Kong, enormous waves surged over parts of the city's coastline, inundating roads and overwhelming residential areas as Ragasa drew near, bringing winds reaching up to 200 kph (124 mph).

Emergency warnings have been activated across the region, affecting millions; schools and transport services are shut down, while authorities evacuate thousands and brace for potential damage similar to past devastating typhoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

