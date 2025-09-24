Super Typhoon Ragasa Batters Asia: Chaos and Devastation Unfold

Super Typhoon Ragasa, deemed the most powerful tropical cyclone of the year, unleashed havoc in Hong Kong with hurricane-force winds and relentless rain, while Taiwan faced deadly floods resulting in 14 fatalities.

In Hong Kong, enormous waves surged over parts of the city's coastline, inundating roads and overwhelming residential areas as Ragasa drew near, bringing winds reaching up to 200 kph (124 mph).

Emergency warnings have been activated across the region, affecting millions; schools and transport services are shut down, while authorities evacuate thousands and brace for potential damage similar to past devastating typhoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)