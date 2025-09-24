Left Menu

Deluge in Kolkata: Torrential Rains Disrupt City Ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata grapples with severe flooding after torrential rains left 10 dead and heavily disrupted transport and daily life. As water receded slowly, authorities faced the formidable task of restoring normalcy before Durga Puja. The downpour marked the heaviest rainfall since 1986, breaking multiple historical records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 09:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata faced significant challenges on Wednesday as it struggled to resume normalcy following severe flooding in the aftermath of torrential rains. The deluge left 10 people dead and disrupted transport, with crucial areas like Salt Lake remaining under water.

The Meteorological Department predicts lighter showers ahead, though it forecasts cloudy skies accompanied by thunder and gusty winds. Amid these conditions, water was actively pumped out of low-lying areas, yet residents of Bidhannagar continued to grapple with slow-moving traffic and flooded roads.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paused her Durga Puja pandal inaugurations due to the downpour, now anticipated to resume activity on Wednesday. Officials are focused on restoring normal life as the festive season approaches, with more rain forecasted ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

