Left Menu

Monsoon's Fury: Himachal's Wettest Season in Decades

The Southwest Monsoon has largely withdrawn from Himachal Pradesh, with massive rains causing cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, leading to significant damage. The state received 43% more rain than average, resulting in Rs 4,881 crore in estimated damages and 454 deaths. Key infrastructure and roadways were severely impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:43 IST
Monsoon's Fury: Himachal's Wettest Season in Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon in Himachal Pradesh brought considerable destruction as it delivered the most rain since 1995. With torrential downpours leading to fatal cloudbursts and landslides, the state's infrastructure took a massive hit.

As the southwest monsoon begins to recede, eight out of the twelve districts in the state have seen its withdrawal. The remainder is expected to follow suit within days, according to meteorological reports.

This season's devastating impact is recorded in alarming numbers: 454 people have died, numerous roads remain closed, and critical utilities are damaged. With Rs 4,881 crore in reverberating losses, the ramifications of this year's heavy rains are profound and widespread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World News Briefs: Global Developments and Shifts

World News Briefs: Global Developments and Shifts

 Global
2
Axis Max Life Revolutionizes Retirement Planning with High Growth Pension Fund

Axis Max Life Revolutionizes Retirement Planning with High Growth Pension Fu...

 India
3
Healthcare Shakeup: Big-Pharma Moves, Drug Innovations, and Policy Debates

Healthcare Shakeup: Big-Pharma Moves, Drug Innovations, and Policy Debates

 Global
4
Political and Legal Updates in American Domestic News

Political and Legal Updates in American Domestic News

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025