Monsoon's Fury: Himachal's Wettest Season in Decades
The Southwest Monsoon has largely withdrawn from Himachal Pradesh, with massive rains causing cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, leading to significant damage. The state received 43% more rain than average, resulting in Rs 4,881 crore in estimated damages and 454 deaths. Key infrastructure and roadways were severely impacted.
The monsoon in Himachal Pradesh brought considerable destruction as it delivered the most rain since 1995. With torrential downpours leading to fatal cloudbursts and landslides, the state's infrastructure took a massive hit.
As the southwest monsoon begins to recede, eight out of the twelve districts in the state have seen its withdrawal. The remainder is expected to follow suit within days, according to meteorological reports.
This season's devastating impact is recorded in alarming numbers: 454 people have died, numerous roads remain closed, and critical utilities are damaged. With Rs 4,881 crore in reverberating losses, the ramifications of this year's heavy rains are profound and widespread.
(With inputs from agencies.)
