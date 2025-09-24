Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures Housing for Launch Team
Navi Mumbai International Airport has acquired 405 flats in Panvel from Wadhwa Group for personnel, marking a pivotal step as the airport's opening nears. In a strategic deal, these accommodations will be available from October 2025, meeting rising demand with a 'leave and license' arrangement.
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) has finalized a crucial housing agreement, securing 405 residential units in Panvel from realty developer Wadhwa Group for its staff. This acquisition comes just ahead of the airport's anticipated inauguration next month, representing a significant move in operational preparations.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NMIAL and The Wadhwa Group ensures ready-to-move-in flats on a 'leave and license' basis within the Wadhwa Wise City township. Set to commence in October 2025, this provision aims to accommodate airport personnel and their families, highlighting the project's community integration strategy.
Sandeep Sonthalia, CEO of The Wadhwa Group, emphasized the importance of the airport's opening for the region. "We see a strong demand for residential spaces and are excited to support NMIAL in fulfilling this critical requirement," he stated. The move underscores a broader trend of increasing real estate activity linked to major infrastructure developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
