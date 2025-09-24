Left Menu

Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures Housing for Launch Team

Navi Mumbai International Airport has acquired 405 flats in Panvel from Wadhwa Group for personnel, marking a pivotal step as the airport's opening nears. In a strategic deal, these accommodations will be available from October 2025, meeting rising demand with a 'leave and license' arrangement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) has finalized a crucial housing agreement, securing 405 residential units in Panvel from realty developer Wadhwa Group for its staff. This acquisition comes just ahead of the airport's anticipated inauguration next month, representing a significant move in operational preparations.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NMIAL and The Wadhwa Group ensures ready-to-move-in flats on a 'leave and license' basis within the Wadhwa Wise City township. Set to commence in October 2025, this provision aims to accommodate airport personnel and their families, highlighting the project's community integration strategy.

Sandeep Sonthalia, CEO of The Wadhwa Group, emphasized the importance of the airport's opening for the region. "We see a strong demand for residential spaces and are excited to support NMIAL in fulfilling this critical requirement," he stated. The move underscores a broader trend of increasing real estate activity linked to major infrastructure developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

